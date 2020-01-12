Two people have survived a helicopter crash this morning near Taupō.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Taharua Rd off State Highway 5, east of Taupō just before 7am.

Police confirmed that a single helicopter crash had been reported at 6.46am.

Three helicopters had been in the air at the time when one went down.

The other pilots scrambled to uplift the occupants of the crashed aircraft and took them to the hangar to be checked over by ambulance staff, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been seriously injured, while another was moderately injured.

They sent two ambulances and one helicopter to the scene, she said.