By RNZ

The 10m-high sculpture-slide titled Te Kanohi O Te Manu - The Eye Of The Bird features a lookout at the top with views of the north Auckland neighbourhood.

It is Kāinga Ora owned and was partly funded for by Auckland Council, and is inspired by the native pied shag which inhabits the Hobsonville Point coast.

Concerns were raised this week over the slide however, after some reports of people being injured at the exit at the bird's tail.

One person said a colleague's daughter had to be rushed to A&E because they thought she had broken her coccyx.

Hobsonville Point Residents Society spokesperson Christine Glover said she was happy the slide had been closed for assessment.

"I just think there needs to be a slight tweak to the landing pad, I'm not an expert on that so I'm sure the experts will all gather and they'll make the right decision going forward and then everyone can enjoy it again.

"It's a real asset to the Hobsonville Point community."

Glover said she believed the slide would be fixed in a short period of time.