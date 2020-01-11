The search for a missing kayaker has resumed this morning at a Canterbury lake.

The man was reported overdue about midday yesterday after failing to return from a trip on Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere near Christchurch.

The man's kayak was found at about 2.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said the search for the man continued today at 9am.

Police have been speaking to his family who were at the lake.

Yesterday, police helped co-ordinate the search for the man, with assistance from Garden City Helicopters and vessels from the Waimakariri-Ashley Coastguard and Surf Life Saving NZ.