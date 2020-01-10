A person has died on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing this afternoon.

A St John spokeswoman said crews were called to Tongariro National Park at 12.07pm.

A helicopter was sent to the scene.

Senior constable Barry Shepherd of the Taupo police said the person was a 75-year-old hiker from Germany walking the crossing with his son.

Shepherd said the death had been referred to the coroner.

"We do know he has suffered a medical event and subsequently died," Shepherd said.

"The Department of Conservation in collaboration with iwi will be placing a rahui on Tongariro."

Shepherd said a karakia and ceremony was held on the mountain after the man's body was retrieved.

People booked on a Tongariro Crossing Shuttle over the weekend have been notified of the rāhui by email.

"With the support of Department of Conservation, NZ Police and LandSAR a rāhui has been placed on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing for three days from today Friday 10th January 2020 and will be lifted at sunrise on Monday 13th January 2020," the email said.

"This means the Tongariro Alpine is closed for hiking until sunrise 13th Jan 2020."

The weather at Tongariro National Park was sitting at 5C today, mostly fine but partly cloudy.