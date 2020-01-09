

One person had to be extricated from a container forklift after it tipped over at Napier Port on Thursday night.

Police said received a call regarding the incident at the Port on Breakwater Road about 8.22pm.

Napier Port spokeswoman Brenna Cullen said that the incident occurred about 8.00pm in the port's container terminal last night.

"It was a container forklift tipping onto its front axle," she said. "Nobody was injured, and the driver of the forklift was safely evacuated from the cab.

"The incident was attended by emergency services and our own response team. We are working alongside WorkSafe New Zealand to investigate the cause of the incident."

Cullen added: "Other forklifts are being used to secure the forklift involved, until WorkSafe is able to release the scene."

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed that one ambulance attended the scene, but no injuries were reported.