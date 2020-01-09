Almost 12 hectares of old pine plantations will be removed from Te Mata Peak and replaced by nearly 60,000 native plants.

Te Mata Park Trust on Thursday announced ambitious plans that will return large sections of the iconic park to native bush, citing safety and improved biodiversity in the park.

Te Mata Park Trust board chairman Mike Devonshire said the removal of the old pine trees was "crucial".

"Many of these trees are increasingly hazardous to the public, with huge numbers of fallen trees and vulnerable branches on the cusp of falling," he said.

The famous redwoods will not be affected by the plans.

Ecologist Geoff Walls said that the pine plantations have "outgrown their usefulness" and are "becoming dangerous to people", in a comprehensive report created for the park in 2006.

A fallen pine tree within the Te Mata Park. Photo / Supplied

Bart Mulder of ProArbore said that the perimeter trees have large lateral branching, which has "significant potential for failures and risk to the public."

"There are a number of trees that have failed entirely and have fallen, they remain hung up and these possess significant risks as people go underneath them," he said. "There are many with major defects and will fail in time.''

Of the 12 hectares of old pine plantations being removed, the larger area of 7.3 hectares, which is made up of predominantly 80 year old pinus radiate, is located between Chambers Walk and the Giant Redwoods, which remain protected.

The smaller 4.4 hectares block, which is around 30 years old, is on the south side near the Red Walking Track.

The forestry work will significantly affect public access to the park, including a closure of Chambers Walk and the Tauroa Rd car park from mid-February for approximately 6 to 8 weeks.

The Te Mata Park Trust requests that park users respect the track closures, with security guards, fencing and signage all providing further clarity.

The larger area of 7.3 hectares being removed is made up of predominantly 80 year old pinus radiate. Photo / Neil Coleman

Devonshire added: "We will endeavour to reopen the tracks as soon as possible, once the logging operations are complete."

"We realise this will be a great inconvenience to our park users, and sincerely apologise for this interruption to your daily or weekly excursions to the Park.

"However, we are confident that this short term disruption will create magnificent long term gains.''

Nearly 60,000 new native plants will be planted over the next three years. Photo / Neil Coleman

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst also gave her support to the project.

"While there will be some short term disruptions for park users, it is an amazing legacy project for our community, for our whānau, for the long-term, and for our future generations to enjoy," she said.

Donations are being accepted through a Givealittle page in order to fund the planting of native trees and revegetate sections of the park.