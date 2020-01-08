The latest group of Kiwi firefighters were welcomed with applause from the public as they touched down in Australia last night.

A total of 21 firefighters from New Zealand arrived in New South Wales yesterday ahead of their mission to help fight the bush fires that continue to devastate the country.

A short video clip of team members arriving at the airport was shared by the official Fire and Emergency NZ social media pages.

As they push their trolleys through the airport, people can be heard clapping in the background.

The team has touched down in New South Wales ready to help the firefighting efforts!



Thanks for the warm welcome 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/an9eElIrik — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) January 8, 2020

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Tracey Martin, was among those at Auckland International Airport yesterday to farewell the team and bid them good luck.

A message of support and a photo of the group were shared online also.

"All the best team - kia kaha and stay safe," the caption read.

This latest group of firefighters takes the number of Kiwi crew members sent across the Tasman to help to 179 since October.