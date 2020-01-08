Smoke and dust from the Australian bushfires have been spotted over Chile, South America, more than 11,000 from the blazes.

The distance travelled by the smoke and dust was roughly equivalent to driving the length of New Zealand's State Highway 1 five and a half times.

Weather service Niwa posted a forecast to Twitter which showed the path of the smoke and dust.

Most of the smoke appeared to hover over the Tasman Sea and Pacific Ocean above New Zealand before making its way to South America.

However, a small pocket of smoke could be seen covering parts of New Zealand over the weekend.

In the Twitter post, Niwa said there were no significant plumes of smoke expected to cover New Zealand over the next several days.

The yellow-tinged sky in Chile. Photo / via Twitter

The sun tries to break through the clouds amid smoke and haze from the Australian bushfires. Photo / Dean Purcell

The revelation comes amid warnings people with respiratory conditions could experience trouble breathing because of the smoke.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia Harding said there hadn't been any official reports of increased respiratory problems yet, however, people with respiratory conditions should always be mindful of potential risks.

"If you have a respiratory condition, you should ensure that you keep your medication with you at all times," Harding said.

"It's also a good time to remember that medication does expire, and so you should ensure that your inhalers are up to date in case you need them."