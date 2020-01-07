A second woman has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Hamilton man early last month.

A 22-year-old woman is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with the murder of Johnny Junior Bennett.

The victim, 27, was allegedly stabbed on the evening of Sunday, December 1, on Lilac St in the suburb of Melville.

He was admitted to Waikato Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition for some time before succumbing to his wounds a week later on December 8.

Police earlier charged a 19-year-old woman with murder.

That woman is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on February 4.