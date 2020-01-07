

Fifty-five firefighters are still at the scene of the Tangoio forests fire as the fight to put it out moves into a third day.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Incident Controller Trevor Mitchell said the focus of today's effort would still be on securing the perimeters of the blaze, to prevent the potential for it to spread further than the 350 hectares it has already burned through.

Seventy people in all, which includes forestry crews from Pan Pac, are fighting the blaze today.

The fire broke out on Monday mid-morning on forest land near Tangoio Settlement Rd.

Advertisement

Seventy people in all, which includes forestry crews from Pan Pac, are fighting the blaze today. Photo / Supplied

The fire, which is now fully contained, is not completely out, with some areas in the middle still burning.

Photos from the scene taken by Civil Defence on Wednesday morning show the scorched earth left behind by the flames, which at one point was burning over both Forest Management New Zealand and Pan Pac forests.

There are no helicopters flying on Wednesday, but are however on standby.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said they are "unlikely" to be used as the weather conditions are "very favourable" today.

Tangoio Settlement Road is still closed at the junction with Waipatiki Road, but a Mitchell advised people to keep their distance.

"We ask that people stay away from the area while our personnel work to bring the fire under control," says Incident Controller Trevor Mitchell.

A FENZ spokesperson said the focus of today's effort will be on "securing the perimeters" of the blaze. Photo / Warren Buckland

Mitchell added that people should expect to see some smoke as some of the forest skid sites (areas within a forest where harvested logs are processed) burn over the next few days.

More to come.