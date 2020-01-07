A young man has been arrested and charged by police following an incident which saw another man shot and badly injured on a Christchurch bridge over the weekend.

The 22-year-old was being hunted by police in relation to the shooting on Sunday night and he was taken into custody in Christchurch this afternoon.

He was charged with a number of offences including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a pistol.

The man is understood to have been standing on the bridge in Woolston when he was shot. Photo / Google

The victim, aged 29, was shot once in the shoulder around 8.20pm near the intersection of Radley St and Ferry Rd, where a bridge crosses the Heathcote River.

Advertisement

It's understood the man was standing on the bridge when he was shot.

Police said this afternoon they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The 22-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.