On January 1, a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Auckland came to a juddering halt just as it was set to take-off. The passengers were put on another flight the next day on the same plane - but the same thing happened. A Kiwi on board shares his experience.

Flight MH145D barrelled down the runway at full throttle but just as the wheels were about to lift off, the pilot slammed on the brakes and the plane came to a juddering halt, a passenger claims.

Passengers on board the Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Auckland lurched forwards in their seats.

One passenger was so stressed an ambulance was called.

Passenger Serjit Singh, of Red Beach, said as they skidded to a stop another plane was coming into land and he thought it was going to crash into them.

"The ordeal was harrowing."

But that wasn't the last time the passengers of flight MH145D would come to a juddering stop on the runway, he said.

After the first flight on New Year's Day was aborted, the passengers were booked on another the following day - but it was the same plane, just a different crew.

Singh said the chief flight attendant told him: "Don't worry, the plane is great and we will reach Auckland safely."

Comforted, Singh took his seat in 5C and they taxied towards the runway.

But as the plane gathered speed to take-off, again it came to a juddering halt, Singh told the Herald.

"I was in utter shock and disbelief. The exact same issue that was meant to have been fixed was not and the lives of all passengers and crew on board were risked.

"I told the head steward that I wanted to get off the plane immediately."

At the gate, the angry passengers confronted Malaysia Airlines staff who said the issue was being fixed.

"We refused and said we are not getting on the same plane and we are not to be used as crash test dummies. This was the collective view of the entire flight," Singh said.

"After almost an hour of commotion at the gate, Malaysia Airlines finally announced that a new plane would be sourced."

A new flight was arranged for that afternoon and the plane finally touched down in Auckland about 6.30am on January 3 - almost 24 hours after its scheduled arrival, Singh said.

He is angry about how Malaysia Airlines treated the passengers and said those who weren't in business class were forced to spend hours at the gate.

"And in this whole time, not one senior person from Malaysia Airlines addressed the issue or was seen managing the issue."

Singh said he'd like for the airline to apologise to the passengers and give them a commitment to improve their safety and passenger handling.

The Herald contacted Malaysia Airlines for a response on Monday night but is yet to receive a response.