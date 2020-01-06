A person has had a lucky escape after their car was hit by a passenger train at a level crossing in Carterton in Wairarapa.

Police, fire and the ambulance service are all at the scene after being called at 9.40am.

The crash happened at the Dalefield Rd crossing.

A police spokeswoman said one person was reported to have moderate injuries.

A Metlink spokeswoman said the train was the 8.21am passenger service from Wellington to Masterton.

Passengers had been taken to Masterton by bus. Buses would also replace the 10.30am Masterton - Wellington and 12.45pm Wellington - Masterton services.

She could not comment on how the crash happened as there would need to be a full investigation into the incident.