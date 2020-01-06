Police have rescued an elderly, blind man who became lost while walking his dog in Dome Valley, between Warkworth and Wellsford, in Auckland.

On Sunday night, police were alerted that the man had been stuck in the bush for more than eight hours.

The Police Eagle helicopter spotted the man but the wind conditions and the rough terrain made it difficult for the helicopter to land to rescue him.

Meanwhile, local police staff and his family were searching nearby tracks to try to get to him on the ground.

Several attempts were made by the Eagle helicopter crew to land and fuel was fast running out.

One more attempt was made and Eagle was able to get close enough for the rear crew member to get out and pick up the man and his dog, and guide them safely to the helicopter.