A body has been found in the Waikato River in the hunt for missing Ngāruawāhia man Desmond Pratt.

The 82-year-old had not been seen since Thursday and his family, concerned for his welfare, reported him missing on Saturday.

Police have been searching for missing man Desmond Pratt, 82, and believe they've found his body in the Waikato River. Photo / Supplied.

Pratt was known to walk the tracks in the local area.

This afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed the dive squad found a body in the Waikato River in the Ngāruawāhia area.

They are still working to identify the deceased.