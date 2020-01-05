A large fire is burning through more than four hectares of forest north of Napier.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Murray Dunbar said no properties are currently threatened by the fire near Tangoio Settlement Rd and which comes as strong westerly gusts buffet the region.

Firefighters were called shortly after 11.40am on Monday.

He said 11 appliances and four helicopters were fighting the blaze, from Napier, Hastings, and various rural stations.

There is no threat of State Highway 2 being closed and the public is not being warned away from the area because it is not close to the road, he said.

A witness said the fire was visible from Hardinge Rd, Ahuriri.

It had started on the edge of the forest about 3km north of the Pan Pac mill, on an area that borders grassland, the witness said.

"The smoke is definitely spreading, it looks large."

A forest fire is burning north of Napier. Photo / Supplied

Police were made aware of the fire around 12.10pm.

