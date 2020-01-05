Authorities have reopened a busy road in Mt Wellington after it was shut down when a truck hit a gas main - causing a leak.

A number of businesses on Carbine Rd were evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 9.30am and part of the road was closed off as a result. Motorists were told to expect delays and diversions.

Just before 11am, police said all cordons had been stood down as the gas leak had been secured and it was safe for people to return to their workplaces nearby.

