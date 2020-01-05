A police officer has escaped with minor injuries after their car crashed while driving on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

It's unclear how the incident happened but the police car ended up on its roof and badly damaged in the crash at around 7.30am.

The crash happened heading south between East Tamaki and Te Irirangi Drive.

The officer was headed to a priority job at the time, police said in a statement.

"The sole officer driving the vehicle has minor injuries. There were no other vehicles involved."

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the incident.

The crash closed two lanes for much of the morning, causing congestion past Highbrook Drive.

It was cleared just after 10am and congestion is now easing.