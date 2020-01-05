

Police are investigating a second death, only kilometres and days apart, in the small coastal town of Waihī Beach.

Police will not be drawn on the specifics of the latest fatal incident but have confirmed that a 22-year-old man was found dead at a Seaforth Rd property following a reported firearms incident at 10.15pm on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and will appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

It is the second death in four days in what is otherwise a quaint, quiet, seaside town.

Yesterday, holidaymakers were venturing home. Jetskis, followed by boats, followed by caravans continued to stream past the house on Seaforth Rd where just hours before the man had died.

Police investigators spent time going over everything on the grounds of the property while also interviewing neighbours. Photo / George Novak

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said there was nothing to suggest at this stage there was any connection between the two deaths.



"We understand that these two incidents will have been very unsettling for Waihī Beach residents.



"We want to reiterate that these incidents involved people known to each other, and there is no risk to the wider community."



Waihī Beach residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days as reassurance patrols are carried out.

From those the Bay of Plenty Times spoke to, the incident did not change how they felt about the holiday destination.

One resident who wished not to be named said it was unfortunate the two events happened so close but it did not make him feel unsafe.

And residents who live nearby the scene all agreed that what had taken place only a few hundred metres away was tragic - but had not unsettled them.

Police were at the scene for the best part of the day collecting evidence after a 21-year-old man was charged with murder following the incident. Photo / George Novak

He said the grief for both families would be unbearable but the incident did not make him frightened.

He said the sound of a woman wailing after a loud bang was the sign something wasn't right.

Other neighbours further down said their heart broke for the families who would be grieving.

"Unfortunately these things happen, but you just don't expect it to happen next door."

Four days earlier on January 1, Derrick Hann died after an alleged "disorder incident" on Seaforth Rd.

The 56-year-old Te Kuiti man was found in a critical condition after police were called after 1am.

Hann was a father-of-two and grandfather. His death notice said Waihī Beach was his family's "happy place".

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

Waihī Beach Community Board chairman Ross Goudie said he "just couldn't believe it" when he read the news on Sunday morning.

"What the hell's going on down there? There's no obvious reason why there'd be aggravation in the community," he said.

"I am dumbfounded to be quite honest."

He said there were about 25,000 people at Waihī Beach yesterday, most for the community fair in Wilson Park.

"The community was at peace and I just can't understand what's happened."

He said it was "very reassuring" police had said there was no risk to the wider community after both incidents.

"Except for the fact that both families have lost someone. It is absolutely horrendous for them."

Resident Bill Hedges moved to Waihī Beach before Christmas.

"The whole reason we bought here was the peaceful, quiet, close community."

"Nobody wants to be in a place where you have one homicide investigation, now we have two."