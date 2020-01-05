Police are urging members of the public not to call them raising concerns about orange skies caused by the bushfires in Australia.

Their 111 emergency call line has been inundated with calls from people but they have been urged to not to call about the colour of sky.

Police said the calls to the 111 number were either to report the haze is present or to ask why the sky has changed colour.

The skies above the ASB Tennis Centre as players hit up on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In a statement, they said they were aware the conditions might be concerning, but listed the proper reasons the number should be called:

• Someone is breaking into your house right now;

• There is car accident where people might be hurt, or cars are blocking the road;

• Someone has been assaulted and the offender is still there;

• You are afraid for your safety and or for those around you;

• You need an emergency Police response.

Social media has been flooded with pictures of the smoky, orange-tinged skies with some people calling it "eerie and scary".

2.50pm..... photo from my study room window. It’s eerie and scary....... the effects of the bush fires in Australia dulled the sky in Auckland, it looks orange and dull black. pic.twitter.com/CyGgAGNMXt — Preeta (@preeta_vyas) January 5, 2020

Others say their thoughts are with Australia.

This is the sky in Auckland this afternoon as the haze from the fires reached NZ....very eerie and pretty scary. If it’s like this here, what must Australia be experiencing 😞 pic.twitter.com/xQckuAiC8T — Sarah Bearne (@Bearnsie) January 5, 2020