Two people missing in the Kaituna River in the Bay of Plenty have been found safe and well tonight.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand all responded to the incident which was reported to police at 6.53pm, a police spokesman said.

There were reports that two people in the water had gone missing.

However, shortly after 8pm tonight police confirmed the swimmers had been located safe and well.

The Kaituna River runs out towards the Bay of Plenty through the Maketu Estuary, east of Tauranga.

According to MetService, there are 16km/h westerly winds at Maketu in the area with a wave height of 0.8m and set faces of 1.1m.

The swell is coming from a northerly direction and has a height of 0.6m.