Two men from Auckland's North Shore have been arrested by police following separate road rage incidents which occurred last month.

In both attacks, the victims were knocked out after minor traffic incidents.

A 29-year-old was arrested today by Waitemata North Shore detectives after a "minor" incident on Boxing Day in Wairau Valley.

In an unprovoked attack, the man allegedly confronted a 45-year-old man and punched him several times in the head, knocking him unconscious.

He was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and remains in a stable condition, North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police said on Facebook.

"The 29-year-old male will appear in the North Shore District Court charged with Wounding with Intent on the 9 January 2020," police said.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man from Torbay was arrested yesterday following a road rage incident on Don McKinnon Dr, Albany on December 30.

Following a minor traffic incident, the teenager confronted a 67-year-old man and without provocation punched the man to the head once and knocked him out.

"He is appearing today in the North Shore District Court charged with Assault with Intent to Injure," police said.

In both instances, police tracked down the attackers and they wanted to thank the members of the public who assisted them in their investigations.

They said several public members stopped on both occasions and assisted with medical assistance to both victims. Dash camera footage was also supplied.