A 2.7-metre female juvenile great white shark has washed up on Orewa beach after getting caught in a fishing net.

Department of Conservation (DoC) marine scientist Clinton Duffy said the shark was caught in a gill net that was set off the beach.

"The people who found it in the net tried to revive it, as it is protected, but it was too late," Duffy told the Herald.

It comes after Orewa beach was closed on Monday following a sighting of two large sharks about 200m offshore.

Duffy said it was not uncommon to see great white sharks in the area, along with hammerheads and bronze whaler sharks.

"There tends to be more sightings of sharks during the summer period simply because more people out on the water but that doesn't mean there are more sharks," Duffy said.

A photo of the shark was posted on a Facebook community page, reeling in hundreds of comments from people.

Many expressed sadness, with one person saying "Put it back" and another saying "How sad, leave them alone."

Police are at the beach and have sectioned the area off.

Duffy stressed most sharks are harmless and are not interesting in eating people, especially sharks under three metres long.

Though he recommended anyone who spotted a shark to get out of the water as quickly as they could.