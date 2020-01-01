Holidaymakers heading north of Auckland today on SH1 will be in for a long drive.

The traffic is heavily congested on some parts of the popular route north, with congestion particularly heavy near Warkworth and on the Windy Ridge.

Getting out of central Auckland is also proving difficult with a multi-vehicle crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge slowing traffic. Police were called to the incident at 12.20pm.

HOW DEADLY IS YOUR ROUTE THIS HOLIDAY?



NZTA is urging motorists to be patient.

"Please be patient if travelling on #SH1 through this area today with traffic expected to be busy with holiday journeys most of the day."

SH1 WELLSFORD TO PUHOI - ALLOW EXTRA TIME

Please be patient if travelling on #SH1 through this area today with traffic expected to be busy with holiday journeys most of the day: https://t.co/HVp6CEiyI6 Consider using #SH16 as an alternative. ^TP pic.twitter.com/CS4APdyHUV — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 1, 2020

According to the NZTA journey planner at midday, travelling from CBD Auckland to Whangārei would take two hours and 45 minutes instead of 2 hours and seven minutes.

However, using a combination of SH16 and SH1 the journey would take two hours and 25 minutes, which is only fractionally slower than normal.

SH1 HUNTLY / TAUPIRI - ALLOW EXTRA TIME

Please be patient if travelling on #SH1 through this area today with traffic expected to be busy with holiday journeys for much of the day: https://t.co/Xwlg6YvfBP ^TP pic.twitter.com/eXfe8fHm8Z — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) January 1, 2020

SH1 TAKANINI TO BOMBAY - ALLOW EXTRA TIME

Please be patient if travelling on #SH1 through this area today with traffic expected to be busy with holiday journeys for much of the day: https://t.co/HVp6CEiyI6 ^TP pic.twitter.com/Ujzhe28qQ4 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 1, 2020

SH1 PEKA PEKA TO OTAKI - ALLOW EXTRA TIME

Please be patient if travelling on #SH1 through this area today with traffic expected to be busy with holiday journeys for much of the day: https://t.co/u0GSxOT64y ^TP pic.twitter.com/LJDn1iUNzf — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) January 1, 2020

HOLIDAY JOURNEYS – PLAN AHEAD

Happy #2020! Heading home after the #NewYear break? Check our holiday journeys tool: https://t.co/2DLSbx2R0Q for dates and times where we predict traffic will be heaviest around the Central North Island region. Haumarutia tō haere! ^EL pic.twitter.com/1SukE6FrKG — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) January 1, 2020

Stay safe, arrive alive - tips for holiday driving

Slow:

Drive within speed limits, drive at 30km/h or lower in communities, and slow down on rural roads too. Avoid overtaking unless you're sure it's safe.

Sober: If driving, don't drink any alcohol, or take any illegal drugs or medication that could affect driving.

Sharp: Drive alert – not tired, ill or stressed. Plan your journey so you have plenty of time, and take breaks every two hours on long journeys. Have an eye test at least every two years and wear glasses or contact lenses if needed.

Silent: Phone off or on message service. Minimise other distractions such as sat nav/GPS and tuning the radio as much as possible.

Secure: Always belt up and insist that everyone else in the vehicle does the same and adjusts head restraints. If travelling with children, ensure you have correctly fitted, appropriate child restraints.

Sustainable: Only drive when you have to.

Source: Brake, the road safety charity