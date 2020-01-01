Hawke's Bay has become covered in haze, with the sun ever changing shades of red and orange due to smoke from the devastating Australian bush fires.

A satellite image showing the smoke sitting over New Zealand. Photo / Japanese Meteorological Agency

MetService Meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said the haze was smoke from the Australian bushfires, blown to New Zealand by a north-west flow.

The smoke was likely to last all of Thursday, Crabtree saying it should clear from Hawke's Bay some time on Friday.

Hawke's Bay residents awoke to a strange sunrise. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said it was significant enough that temperatures may be lower than the high 20s and early 30s MetService has currently forecast for the region.

