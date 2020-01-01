One person has died after a car hit a power pole in Southland.

The crash, involving just the single vehicle, happened on State Highway 96 - Winton Wreys Bush Highway - about 14km north of Winton, Southland.

Emergency services were called at 12.45am on Thursday morning after a car had gone off the road and hit a power pole.

Police said one person died at the scene.

Advertisement

Roads there remain closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.