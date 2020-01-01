One lucky Aucklander is starting the decade a million dollars richer, after winning in Lotto's First Division.

This evening's $1m winning ticket was sold at New World Howick in Auckland, Lotto said.

A winner in the capital also took home $400,000, from a winning strike ticket sold at Linden Foodmarket in Wellington.

Powerball will roll over to a $5 million jackpot on Saturday night because it was not struck this evening.

Meanwhile, one lucky multi-millionaire is yet to claim their $17.1m win in last week's mega draw.

Twizel has been abuzz since it was announced the winning ticket was sold at The Market Store in the small South Island town.

Lotto NZ spokeswoman Marie Winfield earlier told The Herald that she believed the newly wealthy winner is probably enjoying their holiday, unaware of the win.

"We are just assuming either they are having a nice holiday and letting the news sink in or they haven't discovered they've won and obviously they have a nice surprise in store for them in the new year," she said.

Typically, the winner would contact Lotto NZ a few days after a big win, but Winfield said she expected the winner to get in touch in the next few weeks.

"We don't want to take that winning moment away from them, so we will wait," Winfield said.

Starting a year and a decade with a $17.1 win, knowingly or not, is a fantastic way to celebrate, she added.

