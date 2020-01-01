A spate of serious incidents have occurred at beaches across the upper North Island this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Whangamatā in the southeast coast of the Coromandel Peninsula about 3pm.

There have been reports of a person dying, but police are yet to confirm that to the Herald.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said that two people were stuck in a rip and drifting out to sea at Coopers Beach in the Far North about 2.45pm.

At one point it appeared three people were stuck in the rip, she said.

However, all were ashore and appeared to be okay, she said.

A St John spokesman confirmed they had attended to two patients, who had not been injured.

Earlier this afternoon a person was also involved in a water incident at Hot Water Beach, near Pye Place.

A St John spokesman said the male patient sustained moderate injuries about 12.45pm and was taken to Thames Hospital.