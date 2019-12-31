Eleven occupants were in a Te Atatu property when a fire broke out in the garage this morning.

All evacuated safely, with two people being checked over by ambulance staff.

Fire crews from Te Atatu and West Harbour attended the blaze on Yeovil Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was predominately contained in a garage which was attached to the house.

A St John spokesman said they were called to the scene at 8.59am where they assessed two people at the scene.

A post on Facebook from the West Harbour Fire Brigade said it was "comforting to hear smoke alarms sounding" when they arrived.

"Remember if you discover fire in your place of residence to Get Out and Stay Out!"