A 4-year-old boy is still fighting for his life two days after he was found critically injured at the same property the bodies of two adults were found in.

The youngster remains in a critical condition at Starship Children's Hospital, a police spokeswoman said this morning.

The boy has been in hospital since Monday morning, when he was found inside the bedroom of a property on Sunnyside Crescent, in Papatoetoe, South Auckland.

The body of a woman was also discovered in the same room, before officers found the body of a man in a garage next door.

Their relationship - as well as their connection to the boy - has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances relating to what they have only called a "tragic event" after the bodies and the child were found about 9.50am that day.

A name release is not expected until at least Friday, the spokeswoman said.

In the meantime, the Coroner has suppressed the identities of all those involved.