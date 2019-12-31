South Island residents woke to a yellow haze this morning after smoke from the devastating Australian bush fires drifted across the Tasman.

South Island residents shared photos showing the eerie haze that settled this morning, labelling it "apocalyptic".

View from the window this morning in Wanaka NZ.... that's smoke from the fires in Aussie causing what you see. Cant imagine what it must be like there pic.twitter.com/sUvR19OIX4 — John Watt (@JohnWattNZ) December 31, 2019

SO, wonderfully apocalyptic, thick-heavy Aussie sunburnt smoke haze sky over Wanaka, New Zealand to start the 2020s...



everything is fine @ScottMorrisonMP — paul le comte (@five15design) December 31, 2019

Bush fire smoke has arrived in Wanaka. Sunny pic from a couple of days ago #Bushfires pic.twitter.com/nowwPj3kR1 — William Denton (@willdento) December 31, 2019

MetService shared a timelapse video showing the smoke's arrival, saying the phenomenon was observed around the country.

A SnapitHD webcam captured the hazy sunrise over Wanaka this morning which many others across the country also experienced. This is due to smoke from the Australian bush fires being carried across the Tasman by an unbroken northwest flow. ^AC pic.twitter.com/Bo5T8LgOuJ — MetService (@MetService) December 31, 2019

Poor bloody Aussies if this is Dunedin. https://t.co/W3ifKgKWnR pic.twitter.com/MeX1qPZS2K — Clive Copeman (@Clive_Copeman) December 31, 2019

The MetService said yesterday that the haze would spread northwards over week, until a front sweeps it away at the weekend.

The decade closed to an inferno in Australia with holidaymakers huddled on the beaches, whole towns devoured, dozens of homes destroyed and at least two lives lost on the deadliest day of the worst bush fire season on record.

As more than 100 fires burned across NSW, in Victoria, 20 major fires continue to burn, four people are missing and thousands of homes have lost power as the Defence Force moves in to help evacuate people.

Australian bushfires still raging. Photo / Supplied

Police have confirmed a father and son died trying to defend their home on New Year's Eve from the devastating Cobargo fire that almost destroyed the historic NSW village. Another man was reported missing from Belowra, west of Narooma, along with four people from East Gippsland in Victoria.

Fire also threatened Batemans Bay, on the NSW South Coast, with the town now cut off from the outside.