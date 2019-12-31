A man charged with murder after a Christchurch woman was found dead at an Air New Zealand facility at Christchurch Airport yesterday has been granted interim name suppression.

The man, from the Christchurch suburb of Bromley, made a brief appearance at Christchurch District Court this morning.

He appeared in the dock with a large white bandage on his left arm and hand.

He is accused of murdering Bella Te Pania in the city yesterday.

Advertisement

A duty lawyer asked for interim name suppression while the accused informs his family.

Judge Mark Callaghan granted the interim order, which was unopposed by police.

He remanded the accused in custody to appear at the High Court in Christchurch on February 7.

A homicide probe was launched after a woman was found with critical injuries at a secured Air New Zealand facility in the early hours of yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Orchard Rd shortly before 6.50am.

The woman died a short time later, police said.

A man at the scene was taken into police custody and later charged with murder.

Police said they are not seeking anyone else over the woman's death.

Advertisement

A police cordon surrounded the rear of an Air New Zealand engineering and maintenance facility yesterday.

A scene examination was expected to be completed yesterday.

A police spokesman clarified that while the incident was near an Air New Zealand engineering/maintenance centre, it did not involve any airline staff.

A spokesman for Air New Zealand added: "While this incident is unrelated to Air New Zealand, we are assisting the police with their inquiries."

While inquiries into the death are ongoing and the matter is before the courts, police say they are unable to comment further.