By RNZ

If you're up for a smelly start to the year, the infamous corpse flower is set to bloom at Auckland Domain's Wintergarden any day now.

The metres high plant only rarely blooms, and at infrequent intervals - often only once every few years.

When it does it smells like a rotting corpse or carcass, and attracts hundreds of people who can line up for an hour to get a whiff.

Advertisement

But you don't have long - it's all over in about 48 hours.

The infamous corpse flower at Auckland Domain's Wintergarden. Photo / Facebook

On Auckland Windergarden's Facebook page a post reads: "A special arrival for New Year at the Wintergarden Tropical House."

"Our resident Amorphophallus titanum (Corpse flower) is set to bloom within days of the start of 2020.

"This will be the third time this plant has flowered here at the Auckland Domain Wintergardens. Extended opening hours will be posted when the flower opens."

- RNZ