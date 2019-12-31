A homicide investigation is underway at Waihi Beach following the death of a man early this morning.

Police said they attended reports of disorder on Seaforth Rd in Bowentown, shortly before 1am.

"It was a report of a group of people fighting," a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

On arrival police located a man in a critical condition,

Advertisement

Emergency medical treatment was administered, but the man he died at the scene, police said.

A scene guard remains in place.

Police said investigations are ongoing and there are no further detail at this stage.

More to come