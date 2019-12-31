As Ranfurly recorded its hottest ever December temperature on Tuesday, MetService has warned that smoke from Australia's bush fires is coming our way.

The mercury soared to 31.7C in the Central Otago town, the hottest recorded since 1897.

And the fine weather is expected to welcome the new year across the country, albeit with hazier skies than normal.

And the warm temperatures will continue this week, as a warm front moves up the South Island until Thursday, when southerlies would likely result in a slight drop in temperatures.

🌡️ The final day of 2019 has delivered the hottest December temperature ever recorded in Ranfurly (where records go all the way back to 1897😮).



🌡️ The mercury reached 31.7°C this afternoon, surpassing the old record of 31.3°C set in 2017. pic.twitter.com/NnSJlVg6oM — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 31, 2019

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said satellite footage showed some "pretty hefty smoke" coming our way.

Advertisement

"You're likely to see a bit more haziness, a bit more hazy than the usual clear blue skies."

The smoke has dragged across the Tasman and has already hit the South Island, making our sunsets there slightly redder, Lee said.

Another incredible image from our more commonly used satellite, Himawari-8 also shows the extent of smoke over the Tasman. ^AC pic.twitter.com/IqQc9jwSxr — MetService (@MetService) December 31, 2019

It will move up the North Island in a few days but linger over the country until the weekend, when a front will sweep it away.

The visiting smoke won't affect temperatures, but the northwest winds also visiting from across the Tasman may make overnight temperatures warmer.

An incredible sight from the edge of GOES-17 satellite's view today with smoke from the Australian fires clearly seen advecting in from the northwest. This true colour image simulates what the eye would see by using 3 'wavelength bands' taken by the satellite stacked together ^AC pic.twitter.com/b3uFGLRUva — MetService (@MetService) December 31, 2019

On a Wednesday dawning to fine weather, the hot spots are expected to be in the South Island.

Blenheim will be the hottest spot to nurse a hangover in the new year, reaching a scorching high of 34C, with Christchurch close behind at 33C.

Morning cloud will clear to a high of 24C in Auckland, with a high of 20C expected in Wellington.