The blaze at a Malaysian restaurant in Newmarket which caught fire earlier today has been contained.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Khyber Pass Rd and Osborne St in Newmarket, Auckland at 2.07pm.

The two-storey restaurant is called Selera.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Kaisey Cook said the fire at the building was well involved when fire crews got there but has now been contained.

"There have been no reports of any injuries."

A witness at the scene told the Herald earlier a "bloom of smoke is coming from the building".

"We just got here and people are being evacuated," the witness said.

Another witness who could see the smoke from a distance sent the Herald a photo saying the "smoke was getting blacker" and he could hear sirens.

Five trucks were at the scene, two with ladders.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

More to come.