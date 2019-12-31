A Malaysian restuarant is on fire in Newmarket and dozens of people are being evacuated.

Emergency services have been called to the scene on the corner of Khyber Pass Rd and Osborne St in Newmarket, Auckland.

The restuarant is called Selera.

A witness at the scene told the Herald a "bloom of smoke is coming from the building".

"We just got here and people are being evacuated," the witness said.

Another witness who could see the smoke from a distance sent the Herald a photo saying the "smoke was getting blacker" and he could hear sirens.