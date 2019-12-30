New Year's resolutions - are they worth making? Hawke's Bay Today asked people whether they believed in resolutions, and if there was one thing they could "resolve" on behalf of Hawke's Bay, what was it?

Reporter Blair Voorend hit the streets to find out.

Frith Campbell-Kerr, Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Frith Campbell-Kerr, Havelock North

"I don't really try to do them that much, what I do do is sort of look back on the year and think what I can do different or better in the next (year) which I don't know, maybe just to stay present and there for my kids.

"Something that would be good for Hawke's Bay in the New Year would be to have some sort of indoor playground in the winter. There are those places like Flip Out but nothing that suits the younger kids and just a place for them to run themselves tired, otherwise they just get too cooped up inside."

Doug Henderson, Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Doug Henderson, Havelock North

"It would probably just to try and play more golf and I suppose enjoy retired life. It's good to see the younger generation out here working paying their taxes so retired guys like us can enjoy our midweek time on the greens.

"I don't believe anything really needs happen for Hawke's Bay because we are already in quite a good spot with its economy and the region is also attracting a lot of people not only to visit but maybe move here. So things do look bright heading into the new year."

Billy Kerr, left, (Havelock North), Harry Schrijvers and Pat Schrijvers, (both Wellington). Photo / Warren Buckland

Pat Schrijvers, Harry Schrijvers (both Wellington) and Billy Kerr, Havelock North

Even the youngest of us seem to already have goals set out for the future ahead no matter how big or small they may be.

Pat Schrijvers said that one thing he wanted to achieve this year was to, "do better at kindy", while his brother Harry wants, "to get better at playing soccer".

Billy Kerr had school achievements on his mind as he wants "to get better at doing my times tables".

Scott Muir, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Scott Muir, Hastings

"I don't really do them or really think out that to be honest; I suppose for some people they can be helpful and suit them but others they just make a list or an idea just for the sake of it.

"Something that would be good would be to get a couple of things to boost the Hastings night life a little but for me it doesn't really bother me this time of year because I'm normally down at Ocean Beach hanging out there.

Ru Hape, Te Aute. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ru Hape, Te Aute

"I'm going to be a millionaire this year and live a comfortable life; either that or I will get back to playing rugby. It probably won't happen but you never know what can happen.

"Hawke's Bay needs rain, we managed to get a little bit last week but it has been very dry and places like Waipukurau, Waipawa and those country towns really need the rain to come."

Genevieve Schrijvers, Wellington. Photo / Warren Buckland

Genevieve Schrijvers, Wellington

"I've never really thought about them that much, I like the idea of it but for me and probably a lot of other people you just never end up following up on it though.

"If I did have to pick something I think it would be just keeping active which I manage to do chasing my kids around."