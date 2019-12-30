An afternoon car crash turned violent when a man in his 60s was allegedly assaulted by a younger motorist after a crash in Albany.

Police responded to an assault on Don McKinnon Drive just after 3pm on Monday.

It is believed the elderly man was assaulted after he and another man were involved in a car accident, a police spokesman said.

"Members of the public assisted the victim, who sustained moderate injuries following the assault," he said.

Police have since spoken to the alleged aggressor, as well as those who witnessed the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing.

