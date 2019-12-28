A central Auckland wharf and nearby cafe have been evacuated because of an oil spill on a boat.

The 500 litre spill is contained to the boat, which is at Orams Marine Village in West Haven, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

"There's been no spill into the water. We're waiting for a removal company to arrive."

READ MORE:

• Orion Marine wins appeal in copyright case vs Sealegs

• Warming seas: what would tip NZ into 'marine heatwave'?

Advertisement

Two fire trucks from Auckland Central and Grey Lynn had been sent to help after the alarm was raised at 3.12pm, he said.