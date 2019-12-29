Hastings District Council has intervened after a woman trying to stop rogue motorcyclists placed a lock and chains on a number of access points at Waimarama Domain.

The woman, who did not respond to requests for comment from Hawke's Bay Today, wrote on a local Facebook page that she and others in the community had taken action "to stop the motorbikes in the area from hooning around in the Domain at night".

"The council has since notified us that there has been a complaint and that the chains must be removed at once," she wrote.

"They said we just have to put up with the noise and destruction that these bikes are causing.

"It seems to me that the council would rather pay to fix the damage caused than stop it before it actually happens."

Waimarama Domain, a popular parking spot for those visiting the beach destination, has official entrances from Harper Rd and Moori Rd.

The council already has gates to stop large vehicles at both entrances, which it locks at night.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said they were advised before Christmas that somebody in the community was putting a chain across a gate at one of the Domain entry points to block access for motorcycles at night.

"We asked them to remove it because we were concerned about the danger this posed to motorcyclists that might be in the area and not see it in the dark," the spokesperson said.

"We are aware there are issues with motorcyclists on the Domain, damaging the ground and have asked about getting more policing in the area, but are aware the police are very busy.

"If those responsible for taking their vehicles into this area are known to the local community it would be appreciated if information could be passed on to the police."

A police spokesperson said they were "aware" of recent reports concerning motorbikes being ridden in the Waimarama Domain area and they "urge riders to obey the road rules and stay respectful of other people enjoying the area".

Holidaymakers at Waimarama Beach. Photo / Duncan Brown

The police spokesperson said police will have an increased presence in the Waimarama area over the New Year holiday period.

"We ask anyone with concerns to call us on 105."

Hastings District Councillor of the Kahuranaki ward and Waimarama resident Sophie Siers said she was aware that residents "have been very frustrated by the amount of motorbikes in the domain" in recent weeks.

"It's easy to see why people get upset when an area used by families and children is filled with motorbikes," she said.

"Often children are walking there by themselves and they should feel safe in our beautiful domain."

Siers added: "I can say that we are currently in a process of reviewing actions in our Waimarama Reserves Management Plan and there will be a number of things completed in 2020.

"I will make sure to raise the motorbike access issue again at that point."