

Emergency services are attending a rescue after a boat flipped off East Beach, Houhora in the Far North, that may have left one person dead.

It is believed that there were three people on the boat and it is believed that one of them has died, although police haven't confirmed further details yet of the emergency.

However, police and the Coastguard are at the scene and more details are epxcted later.

Houhora, in the Far North, where a boat flipped this morning, sparking a rescue operation.

If confirmed the boating death would be the third water death in Northland in three days.

On Christmas Day a male crabber who had been swept away in Bream Bay about 10.10am died in the water.

Ruakākā's Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) recovered the body about midday after a comprehensive water search with Northland Rescue Helicopter.

The second Christmas Day drowning involved a snorkeller at Kai Iwi Lakes about 3pm.

Surf Life Saving northern region chief executive Matt Williams advised people to be ready and prepared when visiting and enjoying the beach this summer.

"Recreational activities like crab and rock fishing are high-risk and the consequences can be fatal."

Williams said northern region lifeguards have been busy managing a range of incidents in different locations, working tirelessly to keep the public safe.

"If you're rock fishing, the most important thing to remember is to wear a lifejacket at all times. "If you are going out swimming, choose a life guard patrolled beach and stay in between the flags. It's these decisions that will help keep you and your family safe these holidays," he said.