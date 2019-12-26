While most Kiwis spend their summer holiday relaxing with family and friends, there are some who spend theirs running and hiding from police.

Around the country there are dozens of people wanted on arrest warrants.

Their alleged crimes range from violence to drugs and police want your help to track them down and deal with them.

The people featured here are sought by police for arrest.

For your own safety, police recommend you do not approach or confront any of these people at any time.

If you can help locate them, contact your local police station - click here for a details - and quote the file number listed.

If you want to pass on information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Penny Pohipi

Penny Pohipi. Photo / NZ Police

Pohipi is wanted by police on a parole recall warrant.

This means she has been released from prison on parole but has allegedly breached her conditions.

Pohipi is 33 years old, 171cm and of medium build.

File reference: 191008/4909

Jesse Hundborg

Jesse Hundborg. Photo / NZ Police

Hundborg is wanted on a warrant to arrest for failing to answer District Court bail and possession or use of utensils for methamphetamine.

He is 31, 175cm and of medium build.

File reference: 190917/2401

Neville McCausland

Neville McCausland. Photo / NZ Police

Police want to arrest McCausland on a raft of charges including male assaults female, failure to answer District Court bail and giving false details to police as a driver.

The 45-year-old is said to be 179cm tall and of solid build.

File reference: 191127/8962

Dennis Steenhof

Dennis Steenhof. Photo / NZ Police

Steenhof, 39, is wanted on warrants to arrest for failing to answer police bail and shoplifting.

Police say he is 180cm tall and of medium build.

File reference: 190711/8576 and 190709/2227

Shinea Martin

Shinea Martin. Photo / NZ Police

Police want to arrest Martin for receiving stolen property, breaching curfew and breaching supervision.

She is 24, 170cm tall and thin.

File reference: 190711/9250, 190401/5535 and 190214/1741

Mikaira Morgan

Mikaira Morgan. Photo / NZ Police

Police allege Morgan, 29, has breached his electronically monitored bail.

He is 170cm tall and of medium-small build.

There is no file number for Morgan but contact your local police if you know where he can be found.

Trevor Hawkins

Trevor Hawkins. Photo / NZ Police

Hawkins is wanted by police for failing to answer District Court bail and contravening a protection order.

The 39-year-old is 186cm and of medium build.

File reference: 190607/8396 and 190604/9179