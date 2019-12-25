A person has died after a snorkelling incident on a Northland lake in what is the second Christmas Day water death.

The person was found unresponsive in the water at the Kai Iwi Lakes near Omamari at about 3pm today, police said.



The person was taken ashore, but could not be revived.

Police are providing support to the family and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

Earlier today, a person also died at Bream Bay after getting into difficulty while swimming near Waipu in Northland.

Police said the body of the missing swimmer was located in the water about midday.

Police were advised at 10.10am that a person had gotten into difficulty while swimming in the bay, they said.

Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard, a rescue helicopter and Ruakaka Surf Club lifeguards took part in the search operation.

Bream Bay is a popular coastline for swimmers, surfers and fishermen, north of the holiday spot of Waipu, a small town about 40km south of Whangarei.

A local kaumatua will attend to bless the scene.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.