One person is critical after a car crashed into a tree in Waihi on Christmas eve.

Police were called to the serious crash at 7.50pm last night on Galbraith St in Waihi.

St John were called by Fire and Emergency NZ at 7.51pm and sent two ambulance, two managers and a helicopter.

Two fire trucks were at the scene but no one was trapped.

Advertisement

One person was flown to Waikato in a critical condition.

The road was closed until 12.35am.

Police are making inquiries into the crash.