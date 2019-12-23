Those that are looking for a thrilling activity to do this summer have the opportuning to try out New Zealand's only mountain carting tracks on Cardrona.

Incredible footage of 100 per cent downhill and offroad experience has been shared online, showing off the stunning views as the riders zoom their way down McDougall's.

A Cardrona Alpine Resort spokesperson told the Herald that the tracks, which first came out in 2015, follow the unique shape of the mountain, creating a rugged, true "outdoors" experience.

The ride comes with stunning views looking over the Wakatipu Basin on one side, and the Cardrona Valley on the other. Photo / Cadrona Alpine Resort

"This means it's that really gives you an adrenaline rush, no matter if you're just cruising down the mountain or trying to be first to the bottom."

The three-wheeled carts are gravity-powered, meaning they can go pretty fast down the mountain, but they are also easy to handle.

"Carting is very accessible – it's a way to enjoy the mountain in summer through an adrenaline activity that you don't need any pre-requisite skills to give a go.

"Kids as young as 8 years old can ride their own cart, and smaller kids (who can hold their head up with a helmet on) can ride in tandem with an adult.

"It's definitely something the whole family can enjoy."

The carts steer like a bike and also have a right brake and left brake for the back wheel.

Describing what the experience feels like, it depends how fast you want to go down the mountain.

"If you're cruising and admiring the view it's like a giggle – you're in control and you're having a great time, with a little chuckle as you go.

"When you're zooming down the mountain it's like a full belly laugh that you can't stop – you're holding on and having a blast the whole way, with cheeky banter with your mates and a feeling like you've given yourself one heck of a rush when you get to the bottom."

The ride comes with stunning views looking over the Wakatipu Basin on one side, and the Cardrona Valley on the other.

"Sometimes you can't help but pull over to the side of the track and just appreciate the beauty of the mountains for a couple of minutes."

The idea for the unique experience sparked when the Cardrona team came across specialised mountain carts at an industry tradeshow.

Cardrona started with just 20 carts, and now the fleet sits at 80 carts of varying sizes.

For the 2019/20 season, they have three mountain cart trails to choose from, the longest of which is over 3km and spans all the way out to Captain's Basin, and back to Whitestar Express.

Racers also get to ride the lift up the mountain before zooming down again.

Find out more at www.cardrona.com.