Just two days before Christmas employees of two Bunnings stores have been told their workplaces will be closing before the year's end.

Staff in Waikanae and Te Aroha were told on Monday their stores would be closing on December 27.

It came after a meeting last Wednesday, where Bunnings informed employees at the stores they were considering redundancies.

First Union said the apparent basis for the closures was that the company was "concerned that we are no longer able to operate the store to a standard we feel meets Bunnings operational requirements, for you, our Team and of course, our customers".

Spokeswoman Kirstin Miller said First Union wrote to the company and requested due to the "inadequate notice" to workers and lack of information about the redundancies, the consultation period be suspended until the new year.

This request was denied and on Monday, two days before Christmas, the company announced it would be closing the stores before the new year.

"This is just cruel," Miller said.

"It's completely unnecessary to blindside employees with terrible news like this just before Christmas.

"Bunnings has failed to provide specific details as to why the stores need to close, and why so suddenly."

Miller said they had written to the company again on Monday to find out what planning has been made for workers, and details around the decision.

A worker who had been employed at the Waikanae store for two years said they were "shocked and angry at the closure".

"We have lives and friendships here, and our store is doing a roaring trade.

"We were told just three weeks ago that the plan was to move to a nearby location in March 2020.

"Today we hear this vague statement that 'the numbers don't stack up'.

"They have lied to us and the timing is appalling. At this time of year especially the thought of being out of work is very stressful. The way they have gone about this is disrespectful."

Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Rob McCann said the closures with such short notice was acting "without care for the community".

"Employees at the Kāpiti cheese factory were at least given six months to find new employment."

"Four days notice over Christmas is unacceptable. It's my hope that any further decision from the company takes into account the workers and their families."

The Herald has approached Bunnings for comment.