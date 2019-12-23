There is a "high chance" of the season's second tropical cyclone forming near Fiji just after Christmas, potentially wreaking havoc for locals and holidaymakers alike.

While it looks likely to pass through the Fijian islands, forecasters say it is too early to say if it will make it down to New Zealand over the holiday period.

The Fiji MetService has issued a warning stating a broad low pressure area sitting to the north of Fiji was expected to move towards the island group by Friday, with a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Something we're keeping our 👀 on.

The exact track was not certain at this stage, with one weather model tracking it over Vanua Levu and others tracking it to the west of Viti Levu.

There would be more certainty in the next 72 hours of its exact tracking.

Heavy rain and strong winds could hit Rotuma in the north as early as Boxing Day, and as the system moved closer to Fiji, there would likely be damaging to destructive-force winds and heavy rain which could lead to flooding.

Storm surges could also be expected along the coast.

Those out at sea could expect strong winds with rough waters from Wednesday, with conditions deteriorating further later in the week.

Members of the public are advised to remain alert and vigilant, and take warnings and advisories.

If it forms it will be named Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Weather Update

Tropical Cyclone anticipated to develop and affect Fiji after Christmas.

It will be the second tropical cyclone of the season - which runs from November to April - after Tropical Cyclone Rita formed at the end of November.

New Zealand MetService meteorologist Michael Martens said their weather models were also indicating a "heightened risk" of a tropical cyclone developing northeast of Vanuatu, just west of Tuvalu by the end of the week.

People planning a trip there should keep up to date with the forecast, he said.

At this point there was no concern for New Zealand, but MetService would be monitoring the system closely.

Normally about 10 tropical cyclones form in the Southwest Pacific basin over the season.

This season Niwa and MetService predict about nine to 12 cyclones to form, with elevated activity during late season from February to April.

Tropical cyclones are categorised in strength from 1 to 5, with 5 being the most intense.

For the coming season, about four storms are anticipated to reach at least Category 3 strength, with mean wind speeds of at least 118 km/h winds.

Past years with conditions similar to present suggest several storms that develop could intensify to at least Category 3 strength.

Category 5-strength cyclones, where wind gusts exceed 199 km/h, have occurred in some years with similar conditions leading into the 2019/20 season.

Cyclones are essentially low pressure systems that form and build over warm waters in the tropics - but with extreme characteristics.

Gale-force winds - or those higher than 63km/h - are found at low levels near their swirling centres but can fan out for hundreds of kilometres.

Meteorologists consider a "severe tropical cyclone" one that blasts as hard as 118km/h.

At least one comes within 550km of New Zealand each year, usually around February and March.

To get down here, they had to make their way over much colder waters, while hitting strong upper level winds as they moved out of the tropics.

By the time they arrived, they were almost always reclassified as "ex-tropical" cyclones.

That didn't mean they'd weakened or been downgraded, but had morphed into a completely different type of beast.

And ex-tropical cyclones could still pack the potential for severe weather.

Under the right conditions, they could intensify and even muster lower pressures than they had before being reclassified.