Most 8-year-olds would be filled with unbridled joy if they found out they'd won a new games console in the build up to Christmas.

But for Spencer Hicks-Robertson, winning a PlayStation 4 as part of a Smiths City Acts of Kindness giveaway competition, was an opportunity to live up to the spirit of the competition.

The Havelock North 8-year-old had been told the story of Clive boy Cameron Bartle, who has endured four open heart surgeries before the age of 8 due to hypoplastic right heart syndrome.

Spencer knew he wanted to give Cameron, 7, the prize instead.

"I was reading that he had to have four open heart surgeries," he said. "I chose to give it away because he can't play outside and do as many things as I can."

Cameron's father Nick Bartle said he was shocked when he found out his son was being gifted a new games console, describing Spencer as "incredible".

"It is hard to believe that a child this age is willing to give away something like this," he said.

"I don't know of any kids out there that would actually do that and not just keep it for themselves. To do something like this is absolutely amazing.

"I still can't get my head around it."

Cameron, who first went under the knife five days after his birth in 2012, was born with half a heart formed "back to front".

After reconstruction, Nick admits a heart transplant may be the only option.

Cameron Bartle, of Hawke's Bay, pictured at 7 days old. Photo / Supplied

"He is lucky to be alive," he said. "We could have come home without a child on numerous occasions.

"We take each day as it comes – that's all you can do.

"Unless medicine comes up with something weird and wonderful, it'll mean a heart transplant eventually."

Cameron's mother Rachel Bartle said Spencer's gift was a "thoughtful" act of kindness.

The greatest gift of all for Cameron would be a heart transplant, she said.

"We're having to move to Melbourne because there are no hearts in New Zealand," she said.

"The horrible part is that a little child has got to die for our son to live. It doesn't seem right or fair, but we don't want to lose him obviously."

The gift to Cameron is not the first time that Spencer has gone above and beyond to help the Hawke's Bay community.

He recently gave out chocolates and treats to policemen and firemen for the festive season.

"We have done some raffles on my Facebook page that Mum and Dad help me with," he said.

"We've given away five $20 New World vouchers, a couple of Pizza Hut vouchers and a couple of other things – and now I am giving away this to him."

Spencer added: "I am also trying to encourage people to try not to litter. It can easily kill turtles in the ocean.

"The plastic bags look like jellyfish to the turtles and they start eating them, which causes them to die."