Police have swarmed Francis St in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn, near the West Lynn shops, after a threat was made relating to the RSA.

Police said they were making enquiries after they were notified of the threat at around 9.40am.

Addresses in the immediate area are being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

At least six police cars are at the scene, and a section of the street has been cordoned off.

A worker in a bakery nearby said police had told her there was a bomb threat - but they had not been able to find any device.

She had been told she was safe to stay in the building.

Francis St in Grey Lynn has been closed and evacuations are underway. Photo / Michael Craig